The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the police would also prosecute abusers of diplomatic number plates as well as users of illegal siren, unregistered vehicles and covered number plates.

“The Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the state, that it has come to its knowledge the flagrant use of illegal siren, unregistered vehicles and covered number plates.

“Also use of fake government, private and spy number plates as well as the abuse of diplomatic number plates and the use of unauthorised policemen by some person(s) in the state.

“The Command will fully enforce the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to arrest and prosecute any person(s) involved in the use of illegal siren, unregistered vehicles; covered number plates; fake government, private and spy number plates.

“As directed, it will also arrest and prosecute those involved in the abuse of diplomatic number plates in the state,’’ he said.

According to him, to this end, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, while enjoining citizens to remain law-abiding, has directed police operatives to arrest, impound vehicles and prosecute anyone found wanting regardless of class or status.

“The commissioner further warned and directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Heads of Tactical/Operational Departments and Formations in the Command to desist forthwith, the deployment of personnel to unauthorised person(s).

“While any unauthorised policeman found attached to VIPs and/or individual(s) must be arrested and sanctioned accordingly,’’ he said.