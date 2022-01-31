RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police command in Ekiti on Monday paraded 98 suspected thugs who were apprehended on the eve of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary. [Information Nigeria]
Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary. [Information Nigeria]

ASP Sunday Abutu, the command’s spokesman, told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti that the suspects were apprehended by troops at a checkpoint.

Recommended articles

He said the suspects, who were arrested at Itawure/Efon-Alaaye Ekiti Junction, were later handed over to the police on Friday for prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that the suspects were allegedly in possession of unlawful items at the time of their arrest.

He said they would soon be arraigned as investigations have been concluded.

Abutu said investigation on the identity of their sponsors was also underway

“I can confirm to you that 98 suspects who were arrested at a military checkpoint around Itawure/Efon-Alaaye Ekiti Junction were handed over to the Police on Friday and having concluded our investigations, we are charging them to court.

“They were found with various weapons, including Pump Action guns, live cartridges, knives, cutlasses, and substances suspected to be charms.

“The person who brought them seems not to be connected with the state.

“For security purposes, I won’t mention his name because investigation on that particular person has not been done,” Abutu added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

Akwa Ibom 2023: Gov Emmanuel chooses his Commissioner, Eno as successor

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

JAMB introduces 2 additional subjects to UTME

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom