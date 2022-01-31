Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

He said the suspects, who were arrested at Itawure/Efon-Alaaye Ekiti Junction, were later handed over to the police on Friday for prosecution.

The Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that the suspects were allegedly in possession of unlawful items at the time of their arrest.

He said they would soon be arraigned as investigations have been concluded.

Abutu said investigation on the identity of their sponsors was also underway

“I can confirm to you that 98 suspects who were arrested at a military checkpoint around Itawure/Efon-Alaaye Ekiti Junction were handed over to the Police on Friday and having concluded our investigations, we are charging them to court.

“They were found with various weapons, including Pump Action guns, live cartridges, knives, cutlasses, and substances suspected to be charms.

“The person who brought them seems not to be connected with the state.