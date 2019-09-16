The official Twitter account of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has made an appeal to social media giant, Twitter, to erase a parody account for impersonating the organisation.

The official account (@PoliceNG) accused the parody account (@PoliceNGfaux) of using its logo, official email, and background picture to mislead the public, an act it termed a criminal offence.

"@Twitter the @PoliceNGfaux is using our logo, official email, background picture, etc. This indeed is a criminal offence aimed at misleading the public as it's already seen in the to posts such as this.

"@Twitter admin should bring down this account as quick as possible," the Force posted on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The parody account started making waves recently with a string of viral posts making fun of misconducts by officers of the Force, especially regarding bribe-taking and extortion.

The account has a disclaimer in its description stating that it doesn't represent the views of the NPF.