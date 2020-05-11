The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group, mainly made up of young men of ages between 15 and 25, disguise as commercial tricycle operators in Jimeta, Yola and environs.

The miscreants use dangerous weapons to dispossess innocent passengers of their (victims') valuables.

The Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told NAN on Monday in Yola that the taskforce was set up on Sunday by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju.

Nguroje said that the development followed the incessant attacks by the criminal group on innocent citizens in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has formed a task force team to go after the radical and dangerous Shilla group into their hideouts.

“The Deputy Commissioner of police, Ajani Musibahu, is to head the team,” Nguroje said.

He said that the commissioner had urged the officers of the task force to be professional and operate within the context of the law while discharging their duties.

On the recent killing of three suspected Shilla boys by a mob, he urged residents to stop taking laws into their hands or risk facing the full wrath of the law.

He also appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movement around them to the police and other security agencies for prompt action.

“As part of the quick response, the Command has ordered the release of emergency numbers for the public to call in case of emergencies.

“The numbers are: 0808 9671 313 and 0810 7364 974,” said the spokesman.