Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

The police boss in a statement on Sunday, March 20, 2022, charged officers to ensure full compliance with the order, especially at motor parks.

The CP also warned those engaged in other unlawful acts to desist forthwith, saying the police and other security agencies had been deployed around the state to arrest anyone caught flouting the order.

Recall that the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo had during his inauguration last week announced the ban on touting and illegal revenue collection.

Soludo had promised to rid Onitsha and all roads and markets in the state of touts and make Anambra a pleasurable experience.

However, despite the police warnings, a group of touts on Sunday, March 20, 2022, reportedly beat a tricycle operator to a coma for refusing to pay the park levy as directed by the governor.

According to Punch, the touts, numbering three, had approached the tricycle operator and asked him to pay them N200.