Police Service Commission sacks 3 officers, demotes 5

News Agency Of Nigeria

20 other officers were severely reprimanded.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustrative purpose) [NPF]
Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that 20 other officers were severely reprimanded.

He said the dismissed officers were three Assistant Superintendents of Police, while those affected by the reduction in rank include an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent.

Ani said those severely reprimanded were an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

He said the decisions were taken during the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, presided over by its chairman, Dr Solomon Arase.

Ani said the meeting treated 43 pending disciplinary matters, appeals and petitions.

The PSC spokesman said the commission's chairman had pledged to prioritise police officers' welfare and deal decisively with cases of infractions where necessary.

He said the meeting also approved the reprimand of six officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents.

Ani added that the promotion of 109 senior staff of the commission was approved during the meeting.

