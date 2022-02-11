RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered further investigation into the indictment of suspended DCP Abba Kyari by a report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]
Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He stated that the commission had also ordered that further investigation be carried out by a different panel within two weeks, half the time spent on the original investigation by the police.

Ani stated also that the commission had consequently deferred decision on Kyari’s case who until his suspension was the Officer-in-Charge of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police.

He said the PSC took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, its Chairman.

“Kyari had earlier been indicted by a report of the FBI and was also investigated by a special panel set up by the Inspector General of Police (I-G).

“The I-G had earlier forwarded the FBI report to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice,’’ Ani added.

He stated also that the PSC also considered 20 pending disciplinary matters and five appeals and petitions from the I-G and aggrieved serving and ex-police officers.

He added that consideration was also given to five promotions appeals at the meeting.

He stated also that the PSC reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Gboyako, former Chief Security Officer to a former I-G of unwholesome act.

“The Commission is mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity and directed the I-G to implement its decision as it affects the officer without delay,’’ Ani added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

UNILAG distributes iPads to indigent, visually impaired at matriculation ceremony

Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

Police Service Commission orders further investigation of Kyari’s indictment by FBI

I won't sue APC over 'sham' Ekiti State’s governorship primary - Bamidele

I won't sue APC over 'sham' Ekiti State’s governorship primary - Bamidele

Late Ebonyi Commissioner laid to rest amidst tears, tributes

Late Ebonyi Commissioner laid to rest amidst tears, tributes

Ikoyi building collapse: Osibona threatened to set dogs after our officer – Agency

Ikoyi building collapse: Osibona threatened to set dogs after our officer – Agency

Buhari directs inclusion of younger people in Boards’ appointments

Buhari directs inclusion of younger people in Boards’ appointments

Hushpuppi: PSC gives police 2 weeks to conclude investigation on Abba Kyari

Hushpuppi: PSC gives police 2 weeks to conclude investigation on Abba Kyari

2023 Presidential election: Youths commend Arewa group for backing Udom

2023 Presidential election: Youths commend Arewa group for backing Udom

Oluwo denies demanding N20m from Gov Oyetola to marry Kano princess

Oluwo denies demanding N20m from Gov Oyetola to marry Kano princess

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)