Police sergeant arrested for allegedly supplying guns to cultists in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Anambra, on Monday, said it had arrested a police sergeant allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to cultists in the state.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command was reacting to a trending social media (Facebook) post, alleging that the personnel was arming a cult group said to be responsible for most of the killings in the state.

The post had alleged that the policeman was a member of a dreaded Viking cult group and was seen during a shoot-out.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said that the officer had been identified and arrested, while investigation had commenced.

“The attention of the police command in Anambra has been drawn to a story trending on the social media, alleging the involvement of a police sergeant in the illegal supply of arms and ammunition to a criminal gang in Awka.

“The alleged police sergeant has been identified and is already in custody for questioning.

“The command assures that the outcome of investigations into the case will be made public and reiterates its commitment to being accountable to all personnel serving in the command,” it stated.

NAN reports that there had been a surge in cult-related killings in some parts of Awka, the state capital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

