Police seize 17 vehicles in connection with 'one chance' activities in FCT

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Haruna Garba, said this at a media briefing on Friday, in Abuja.

Garba said the 17 vehicles, without number plates and with tinted glasses, were impounded from Dec.1, till date by the anti-one chance clearance squad of the command, while clamping down on one chance elements.

According to him, the operators of the vehicles are currently being interrogated to determine their culpability in the one-chance activities.

He said those found culpable at the end of the investigation would be charged in court.

Garba said operatives from Galadima Division, on December 15, arrested two suspected one-chance operators, while three others escaped.

The CP said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence, that one chance syndicate were all out and planning on how to carry out their criminal activities.

He said the suspects had freely confessed to being part of the criminal elements terrorising Life-Camp, Karmo and Gwarimpa axis.

Garba said their operational vehicle, a Toyota Carina E without a registration number, was recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects were cooperating with the police to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

The CP said operatives from Utako Division on Dec. 24, while acting on credible intelligence, arrested seven notorious one-chance syndicates, three males and four females.

He said one of the females had, during interrogation, voluntarily confessed to having been involved in a series of one-chance activities within the FCT in the last three years, where one of their victims, a lady was murdered by the gang.

Garba said the confession of the suspects had led to the arrest of a POS operator that the gang usually patronises in withdrawing money using their victim’s ATM cards.

The CP said operatives from Galadima Division, on Dec. 26, received a distress call that four armed men were struggling with a lady on the roadside.

He said the men forcefully carried her from her own car, a KIA Sorento with Reg No. NJC 93 FG and put her in their own car, a Toyota Camry with Reg No. 584 HK and zoomed off to an unknown location.

“The police operatives gave them a hot chase which forced them to abandon the victim, and their vehicle and run into the bush.

“During the search, a pump action gun with two cartridges, ATM cards and other valuables believed to have been stolen from other victims were recovered from the vehicle.

“The victim’s vehicle, KIA Sorento and the operational vehicle of the hoodlums were all recovered and presently, with the police,” he said.