Police says Osun lawmaker, Owoeye, filmed naked was a victim

Timothy Owoeye Police says Osun lawmaker filmed naked in market was victim of blackmail

Police said the lawmaker was being blakmailed and extorted by a group of fraudsters.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Police says Osun lawmaker, Owoeye, filmed naked was a victim play Timothy Owoeye (Vanguard)

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned alleged blackmailers who filmed the Majority Leader of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, completely naked and alleged that he was bathing in a public space in the dead of the night as part of a ritual.

A short video of the lawmaker was shared on social media during the weekend with reports that vigilantes had caught him engaging in a traditional ritual to enhance his political fortunes. Other reports alleged that the lawmaker was set to bath in blood when he was caught, a claim that has now been refuted by a source who spoke to The Punch.

 

According to the source, Owoeye, the representative of Ilesa East, was a victim of a group of blackmailers who tricked him and took advantage of him to extort millions.

The source said, "There is nothing true in what they are saying. He was not caught taking his bath with blood. He was kidnapped by some fraudsters, who took him to the place. If he was bathing with blood, the video would show traces of blood on him, but there was nothing like that. He was stripped naked and he was not even bathing with water or anything.

"The video is very lengthy, but some just cut that aspect out to blackmail him. He was swindled and the police have recovered over N9 million (from the suspects). The police have the complete recording. He went to his church for a thanksgiving service after the incident because he was not killed."

Suspects have been arraigned in court - Osun CP

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the report of the source and disclosed that the suspects responsible have already been arraigned in a court of law.

He said, "We recovered over N10 million from them; they are fraudsters who wanted to blackmail him as part of their strategies to stop him from complaining to the police.

"He was gullible and he fell into the hands of fraudsters. He was lured into the hands of the fraudsters by somebody he claimed he had known for a long time. Unknown to him, the man is a fraudster too and they went ahead to collect a lot of money from him. He went and borrowed because they were collecting the money from him continuously.

"He was taken to around Osunjela, where he was made to undress. Unknown to him, they had positioned some people who took a video recording of his nakedness and assaulted him. But we thank God that he summoned the courage to report the case to the police.

"The fraudsters were arrested and they made confessional statements; we recovered the money they collected from him. Our position is that they will not go unpunished. They were charged to court and remanded in custody."

The commissioner cautioned Nigerians to be careful in their consultations on spiritual matters so they don't fall victim to fraudsters.

