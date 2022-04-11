RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police say they are investigating alleged extrajudicial killing in Osogbo

Police in Osun is investigating alleged extra-judicial killing of one Afolabi Abiola in Osogbo.

Nigeria-Police-Force (ForefrontMagazine)
Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated on Monday in Osogbo that Mr Olawale Olokode, Commissioner of Police in Osun directed the investigation to unravel circumstances leading to the alleged killing.

The commissioner assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public at the end of the exercise.

“The commissioner of police uses this medium to inform the people of Osun, especially youths that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Abiola is on-going.

“He promises to make the outcome of the investigation public.

“He urges everyone to believe in the police and to allow justice to take its course, as he would meet with the state government and Civil Society Organisations to do justice to the matter.

“Mr Olokode urges youths, individuals or groups still planning to embark on a protest over the matter to shelve the plan,’’ Opalola stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of Abiola sparked protest from youths in Osogbo on Friday.

Youths, led by the Osun Police Watch Group and other Civil Society Organisations blocked vehicular movement at the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo.

The protest followed a statement by SP Opalola that Abiola (whom the police alleged to be an armed robber), died in a hospital from police gunshot to his leg in the process of arrest.

The protesters demanded that the Inspector-General of Police should remove the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olokode whom they accused of shielding officers in his command.

They alleged that the officers were carrying out extrajudicial killings and committing other rights abuses in the state.

Mr Oluwasegun Idowu, spokesman of the Osun Police Watch, alleged that complicit policemen shot Abiola on his leg in front of his house at the Capital Area, Osogbo, around 12.30 a.m. on April, 3.

Idowu said the deceased’s friend, Matthew, is currently in police detention while his girlfriend also arrested, had been released.

He lamented that police in the state had failed to give details as to the reason for shooting Abiola or the whereabouts of the corpse.

