Police say Sowore was not shot at Unity Fountain

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says Mr Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters was not shot as being speculated in some sections on social media.

Police say Sowore was not shot at Unity Fountain. [ChannelsTV]
Sowore has been charged with incitement on new year's eve (ChannelsTV)

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the clarification followed a viral message in some sections of the social media, purporting that Sowore was shot by a female assistant commissioner of police at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The report said Sowore was allegedly shot during a protest at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

There is no record of such incident as at the time of this report,” she said.

Yusuf said police operatives had professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance.

She said the protesters were resisted by police operatives to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order.

She enjoined FCT residents to remain calm and law abiding and pledged the commitment of the command to protect lives and property within the FCT.

