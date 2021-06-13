Police say no protester, hoodlum was arrested in Ogun on Democracy Day

Oyeyemi said that the state did not record any form of violence or criminal act from any protester during the democracy day on June 12.

“The police are fully prepared and on ground by deploying our personnel across to state to curb criminality and ensure safety of lives and property.

“The state was calm and peaceful due to the massive deployment of our men as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, has ordered such directive to stem violence by the hoodlums,” he said.

Oyeyemi reassured residents of their safety, urging them to continue to go about their daily business without fears.

He also enjoined residents not to hesitate to give reliable information that could help the police in arresting criminals in the state.

The PPRO warned youths to refrain from crimes that could lead them into trouble.