Police say no helicopter crash in Bauchi

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police on Thursday, said there was no Police helicopter crash in Bauchi State as reported in some sections of the media.

Frank Mba, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force. (LIB)
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said the Police helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi was on Tuesday, involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

“The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever.

“All six onboard including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition,” he said.

Mba said the aircraft, flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacles at the landing spot.

The police spokesman said the incident occurred at about 7.30 pm.

He said the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, had commended the Police Air-Wing for its professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.

Baba said the Nigeria Police Air-wing; with a fleet of one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet, and 13 helicopters has a strong history of air safety since its establishment in 1972.

