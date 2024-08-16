ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police say motorcyclists whose bikes were seized, attacked BRT bus in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police stated that it was not a case of armed robbery, but the attack was a reaction by the suspected motorcyclists to the seizure of their motorcycles.

Police say motorcyclists whose bikes were seized attacked BRT bus in Lagos
Police say motorcyclists whose bikes were seized attacked BRT bus in Lagos

Recommended articles

Command’s Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday. Hundeyin said that it was not a case of armed robbery, but the attack was a reaction by the suspected motorcyclists to the seizure of their motorcycles.

He said that the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit, had raided commercial motorcyclists plying the BRT lanes and other prohibited roads and seized some motorcycles.

He alleged that some of the motorcyclists were those who resisted the police because of their positions but were arrested during the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of these motorcyclists got angry and mobilised themselves to protest and the nearest Lagos State Government facility they saw around was the BRT coming.

“They forced the driver to stop and attacked the bus, and the driver was not bold enough to drive through them, he waited and ran out of the bus, while the riders vandalised the windows of the BRT.

“There are claims that some people were robbed in the bus, nobody has come forward to the police to reports that,” he said.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit on Tuesday, impounded 164 motorcycles on the state’s highways.

The motorcycles, according to the task force, contravene the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Laws of 2018 which prohibits motorcyclists from using all highways in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Chinese firm lifts seizure on presidential jet for Tinubu’s meeting with Macron

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Oyo Police arrest 8 serial ritual killers, 15 others for murder and rape

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Edo 2024: Reaction as Ighodalo threatens ₦20bn suit against Oshiomhole

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Ondo Government begins ₦3.2 billion gratuity payment to 2015 pensioners

Cross River's IGR hits ₦6.3bn as Gov Otu restores public trust - Commissioner

Cross River's IGR hits ₦6.3bn as Gov Otu restores public trust - Commissioner

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Grand conspiracy behind Rivers APC crisis to undermine Tinubu - Okocha

Police say motorcyclists whose bikes were seized, attacked BRT bus in Lagos

Police say motorcyclists whose bikes were seized, attacked BRT bus in Lagos

FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

FRSC returns over ₦1m, valuables to family of fatal accident victim in FCT

NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

NCDC escalates mpox surveillance as cases reach 39 nationwide

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Tinubu renews call for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso’s return to ECOWAS

It's been challenging for me - Tinubu calls for Niger, others’ return to ECOWAS

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Daily Trust]

Tinubu’s wife pledges to empower 37,000 petty traders across Nigeria