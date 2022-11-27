RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police say man caught with jackknife didn't attempt assassinating Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The man was caught with a double-faced jackknife at the Labour Party presidential rally in Ibadan.

This comes on the heels of the incident that happened at the Labour Party presidential campaign in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, 23, 2022.

Recall that a man, identified by the Oyo State Police Command as Lateef Wasiu, was caught in possession of a double-faced jackknife at the venue of the rally which had Obi in attendance.

A video clip later trended online showing the suspect caught with the weapon at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba in Ibadan.

The incident stirred several reactions as many people claimed the suspect went to the venue with the intention to assassinate the Labour Party Presidential candidate.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, November 26, 2022, the spokesperson for the Oyo police command, Adewale Osifeso, debunked the assassination attempt claim making the round.

He explained that Wasiu, who concealed the weapon inside his suit, was arrested by police operatives at the venue of the rally.

However, according to Osifeso, the suspect acted contrary to extant laws, especially the 2022 Electoral Act by bringing a weapon to the rally ground.

Osifeso's word:Preliminary investigations revealed that the event was characterised with effective deployment of operational, tactical and intelligence assets, which was monitored under the highest levels of professionalism.

“He was arrested by police operatives stationed at the venue for being in possession of a concealed weapon, a double-faced jackknife on the inside of his suit in violation of the 2022 Electoral Act and other guiding regulations.

“Assertively, the Command wishes to reiterate that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, contrary to widespread, unfounded speculations. Lateef Wasiu has already been charged to court.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

