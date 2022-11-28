Police say man caught with jackknife didn’t attempt to assassinate Peter Obi

The police identified the man as Lateef Wasiu, who was arrested at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba in Ibadan, the venue of the rally.

In the video showing how the suspect was caught and arrested, it was claimed that Wasiu attempted to kill Obi.

But contrary to this claim, the spokesperson for the police command, Adewale Osifeso in a statement said the suspect did not make an assassination attempt on the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Osifeso, however, said the suspect acted contrary to extant laws, especially the 2022 Electoral Act by bringing a weapon to the rally ground, adding that charges had been filed against him in court.

Osifeso said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the event was characterised with effective deployment of operational, tactical and intelligence assets, which was monitored under the highest levels of professionalism.

“He was arrested by police operatives stationed at the venue for being in possession of a concealed weapon, a double-faced jackknife on the inside of his suit in violation of the 2022 Electoral Act and other guiding regulations.

“Assertively, the Command wishes to reiterate that there was no assassination attempt on the life of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, contrary to widespread, unfounded speculations. Lateef Wasiu has already been charged to court.”