The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State, Alhaji Usman Nagogo, has attributed unending security challenges in the state to extra-judicial killings by members of vigilante group popularly known as “Yansakai”.

Nagogo made this known in Gusau on Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the vigilante group.

He said that the crises started some years ago with cattle rustling activities, but that the situation got worse when “Yansakai`’ started embarked on extra-judicial killings.

“You know, I worked in this state some years ago as deputy commissioner of police.

“I was privileged to lead the security operatives in the state government’s peace mission committee initiated by the past administration to have dialogue with bandits as part of measures to end the crisis.

“We recorded various successes as many of the bandits and members of vigilante group surrendered their arm.

“This is the reason why we invited you as leaders of these groups today to inform you that the government, in collaboration with security agencies, is bringing back the dialogue and peace mission.

“It is part of measures to end the problem permanently,” he said.

The police boss stated that extra-judicial killings were responsible for various reprisal attacks on many communities which resulted in the killing of many persons and destruction of property in the state.

“As we are all aware, President Muhammadu Buhari has deep concerns and feelings about the insecurity situation in the state.

“My posting to this state by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu, is to provide lasting solutions to the problem; all we need from you is support and cooperation.

“I am appealing to you to cooperate with the government towards addressing the problem.

“We prefer dialogue with bandits rather than using fire arms directly; over 80 per cent of our efforts this time will be dialogue-base.

“Therefore, as from today, no more attack on Fulanis and suspected bandits in markets across the state,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar Dauran, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bello Matawallen-Maradun on Security Matters, thanked the police command for organising the meeting.

Dauran reiterated the state government’s commitment to ending security challenges in the state.

He said that the present administration had since inception, embarked on putting measures in place to provide lasting solution to security challenges facing the state.

“It is very unfortunate for Zamfara that was known to be one of the peaceful states in the country is where today, bandits’ attacks in our communities have become rampant.

“So, this meeting is one of the measures introduced by the governor,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the state, Mr Bashiru Nafiu, said that the meeting was a welcomed development.

Nafiu said that the VGN, as law-abiding group, was always ready to support government and partner other stakeholders towards addressing the security challenges in the state.