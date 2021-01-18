The Police Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Muhammad, confirmed the killings in a statement in Gusau on Monday.

Muhammad said the bandits who were many, were on a reprisal following an earlier attack on Saturday, on a Fulani settlement by the outlawed Yansakai group.

He said, the commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Yaro Abutu, immediately deployed a combined team of Mobile police and CTU unit, who joined the army operating in the area, to secure the affected village and its surroundings.

“The combined team also engaged the bandits on arrival at the area, which saw the bandits running away with various degrees of gun wounds.

“Peace has been fully restored in the affected communities, but our men have continued to comb the nearby bushes with a view to arresting the culprits and charging them to court for prosecution,” he said.

He said the commissioner had also urged members of the public to desist from self-help, in order to sustain the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.