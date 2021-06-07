RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the death of 11 people in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan Community, a town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

The Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan Town Igangan razed down during the Saturday attack. [Punch]
Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen had invaded the town on Saturday around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles, and allegedly opened fire on innocent citizens and burnt some property.

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that a total of 11 people, including some of the assailants were confirmed dead in the incident.

Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack. [Punch]
Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

The PPRO said that a number of vehicles and buildings, including the Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan Town and a filling station were razed.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, had on Sunday paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the town to critically assess the level and cause of damage.

“Intelligence and Tactical apparatuses, consisting of Police Mobile Force personnel, Patrol units and other tactical teams in concert with Local Hunters and Vigilance Group from the community were deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area,” he said.

Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack. [Punch]
Police say 11 dead; Palace, petrol station, vehicles razed in Igangan attack. [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

Osifeso added that the commissioner expressed the command’s condolences to the families of the deceased, promising that justice would prevail.

He then, appealed to Igangan community to trust the system, and shun self help in obtaining justice.

The commissioner urged them to partner with the police by way of prompt sharing of intelligence reports relevant to the ongoing investigations.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts

NSA directs dismantling of illegal security outfits amid growing insecurity

Igangan killings: Oyo security situation better before you took over - APC tells Makinde

Kano govt to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to teach in schools

The DSS has come for Rev Mbaka