The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, made this in a statement in Abuja.

The children, Yusuf are between the ages of two to 13, were taken from their parents in February, in Lapai, Niger under the pretext of providing them education.

Yusuf said investigation revealed that the traffickers distributed the children to different people.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

Yusuf called on the FCT residents to be conscious of the safety and movement of their children at all times.

In another development, the PPRO has dissociated the command from misleading information by “fraudulent elements’’ on the auctioning of cars.

She said the command was not involved in any car auctioning, describing such information as one of the antics of fraudsters in defrauding unsuspecting citizens.

She reiterated the commitment of the command to protecting lives and property in the FCT and urged the residents to report suspicious movements, emergency or distress through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The PPRO also said that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.