Police restore peace in Zamfara community

Police restore peace in Zamfara community

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Gusau, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed that the command had deployed a combined team of mobile police and Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) to ascertain the incident.

Police restore peace in Zamfara community

The Police in Zamfara have restored peace in Dogon Maje in Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara where bandits struck.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Gusau, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed that the command had deployed a combined team of mobile police and Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) to ascertain the incident.

He said that peace had been restored in the area while details of what happened would be provided  as soon as the team returned.

He confirmed that some people lost their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the bandits might have come on a reprisal, following an alleged killing of three women earlier in the week.

NAN also gathered that the attackers, who invaded the village between 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, opened fire on members of the community, leaving some casualties.

Rayyahi Abubakar, a son of one of the victims, Mallam Ibrahim Kuryan-Madaro told NAN that his father was killed by the bandits who severed his head.

Rayyahi said his late father, an Islamic scholar, was in the community on their invitation when he was killed.

According to him, one of the bandits called him on his father’s phone to tell him “we have just killed your father, come to Dogon Maje tomorrow and take his corpse”.

He said the deceased was buried in Zawuyya area of Gusau on Saturday. 

