During the fracas between hoodlums and residents of the community, six persons were shot dead while many others sustained gunshot injuries.

Shops were razed, just as lots of properties were destroyed.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday that normalcy had been restored in the community after police intervention.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, visited the community on Monday in company of heads of some security agencies in the state.

“The commissioner, while calling for calm, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct thorough investigation to identify and bring perpetrators of the fracas to book.

“He reassured of the Command’s commitment to collaborate with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the community to avert a recurrence,’’ he stated.

Ndukwe added that the commissioner also pleaded with members of the community to be their brothers’ keepers and to eschew violence.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mr Chukwudi Nnadozie, thanked the police and other security agencies for the quick intervention which helped in restoring normalcy in the area.

Heads of security agencies who accompanied the police commissioner were Brown Ekwoaba, State Director, Department State Security, Valentine Afrika, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State and Abdul Abdullahi, NDLEA State Commander.