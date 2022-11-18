RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Jos have rescued a 17-year-old malnourished girl, locked up by her aunt for upwards of one week in Rikkos, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, without care.

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt.
Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the aunt was fond of maltreating and starving the girl, an orphan.

Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission in Plateau, Mrs Grace Pam, confirmed the girl’s rescue.

“The Commission received information from an anonymous complainant that the girl, was locked up on the balcony of a house by her aunt.

“She was living with her grandmother before she came to the aunt’s house because the grandmother took ill and could not continue to care for her.

“The complainant alleged that the aunt travelled for close to a week and left the girl without food.

“Investigation revealed that the girl was truly malnourished and had scars on her hands, neck and other parts of her body.

“The marks resulted from incessant beatings she received from her aunt.

“The matter was reported to the police where the aunt’s statement was taken upon return from her trip.

“The girl has been provided with temporary shelter until she recovers.

“We also found out that the orphan girl was never allowed to go out, but locked up in the house and not fed.

“She has been taken to hospital by one of our partners to ensure proper medical care,’’ she said

Pam lamented increasing cases of abuse of minors in the last few days, stressing that “as we speak, there is a case of another victim, a nine-year-old girl, who came to stay with her aunt barely two months ago.

We had to rescue her on Thursday from her aunt; she beats her mercilessly, but thank God, she did not get her blind, but got her injured in the eye.

“We took her to the hospital on Friday with scars resulting from serious beatings.

“When our staff went there, she was locked up in a zinc house where the aunt keeps her goats.

“The girl is looking forward to going back to her parents,’’ she said.

The coordinator appealed to citizens to stop rights abuses.

She said when apprehended, the Child Rights Law, Violence against Persons Prohibition, Gender and Equal Opportunities Law and others, already domesticated in the state, would be used to prosecute abusers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBS ranks Ondo lowest on poverty index, ex-OSOPADEC boss hails Akeredolu

NBS ranks Ondo lowest on poverty index, ex-OSOPADEC boss hails Akeredolu

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt

Police rescue teenage girl locked up in a cage by her aunt

Soludo doesn't regret penning anti-Obi comments - Aide

Soludo doesn't regret penning anti-Obi comments - Aide

INEC anticipates run-off, to print 187m ballot papers for presidential poll

INEC anticipates run-off, to print 187m ballot papers for presidential poll

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Thisday)

‘God bless PDP’: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s gaffe in Plateau

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]