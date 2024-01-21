ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue, reunite kidnapped victims with family in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

In another statement, Adeh said the command was aware of the news making the rounds about an alleged kidnap incident at River Park Estate in the early hours of Saturday.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]
Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the victims were rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Police Command in the FCT in collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army.

Adeh said the victims were rescued at about 11:30 pm on Saturday around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State.

She commended the Inspectors-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, for deploying the newly inaugurated Special Intervention Squad to the area.

The FCT police spokesperson said the deployment had uplifted the existing security architecture of the FCT and brewed public confidence.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Haruna Garba had pledged the commitment of the command to sustain the robust security deployment in all parts of FCT.

She urged FCT residents to promptly report suspicious activities in their areas to the police on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

According to her, contrary to reports, nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate.

“One Nnamdi Agu of Games Village only faked his own kidnap in an attempt to defraud his brother who lives within the said River Park Estate.

“The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, further development would be communicated to the public,” she said.

