Ogun State Police Command has rescued the remaining four persons abducted in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this on Saturday, August 3, 2019, hours after announcing the rescue of the only woman among the victims, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma.

The five pastors, who were coming from the eastern part of the country to Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway for a convention were kidnapped at Ijebu Ode.

Oyeyemi said all the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt from their abductors by operatives of the Command.

The five victims were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma.