Police 'Rescue Me' app gets over 10,000 fake calls in 4 days

Ima Elijah

The police developed the application to tackle insecurity through technology.

The Nigeria Police ‘Rescue Me App’ has received over 10,000 fake emergency alerts in four days.

This was revealed by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a tweet thread on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Rescue Me App is an initiative pushed by the Nigeria Police Force to help citizens in distress to report crimes in their neighbourhoods, with direct access to credible police helplines.

In his thread, Adejobi noted that the fake emergency alerts by some citizens prank testing the service had resulted in heavy traffic on the system.

He urged Nigerians to only use the service when in genuine need for the police to be able to help those who are in an emergency.

In 2021, the commissioner of police in Jigawa State, Usman Gonna, told reporters that the police developed the application to tackle insecurity through technology.

He said the application would improve the response time of police officers to emergency situations in real-time.

He added that the application uses internet services and is global position satellite (GPS)-based.

The official said the application can be downloaded at Google Play Store and Nigeria Police National Command and Control Safety Centre’s official website, www.npfc4i.com

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

