Police rescue man locked up for 20 years by unknown persons in Kaduna

The Police on Wednesday rescued a 67-year-old man locked up in a room for over 20 years in Kaduna.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Residents of the building fled when a police team arrived the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, DSP Mohammed Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a thorough investigation would be conducted on the matter.

Jalige said that the victim, Ibrahim Ado, was first discovered by some environmental health officers who were in the house on official duty.

“They reported to the Magajin Gari Police Division and the Commissioner of Police directed personnel to evacuate the victim.

“He also directed for full scale investigation of the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the issue and why the man was kept in isolation for this long,” he added.

Jalige said that the victim had been taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

