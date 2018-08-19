Police rescue kidnapped INEC worker, minor, 7 others

news

The police in Akwa Ibom have rescued Mr Otobong Ukpong, an employee of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) kidnapped on June 5 on his way to work, a minor and seven others.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said in Uyo on Saturday that the police with other security agencies about noon flushed out some hoodlums terrorising Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas (LGAs) and rescued nine kidnap victims.

“Today, I am delighted to inform you that at about 12 p.m. my men of “Operation Purge” saddled with responsibility of flushing out the hoodlums terrorising Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs achieved a great breakthrough.

“They rescued nine kidnapped victims one of whom is the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Otobong Sylvester Ukpong, 34 years old, from Iwukem in Etim Ekpo kidnapped on June 5, 2018,” the commissioner said.

He identified the other victims as Eno Udo ‘M’ 50 years, Eno Okon ‘F’ 37 years, Uduak Fred ‘F’ 45 years, Charity Peter’F’ 54 years.

Others are Bessy Okpon ‘F’ 55 years, Esther Okpon ‘F’ 35 years, Victoria Udo ‘F’ 50 years and Imaobong ‘F’ 14 years.

The commissioner said on Thursday the police also rescued an unknown lady who was still in comma, adding that the rescue operation led to the death of one gallant policeman, Sgt. Shedrach Stephen.

He said that during the operation, the police also recovered from the hoodlums bullet proof vests, police and military uniforms, live ammunition, cartridges and charms.

Ogumjemilusi said that the command was committed to sustain the tempo in crime fighting and protection of lives and property in Akwa Ibom.

“Let me again assure the good people of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun LGAs of our commitment to restore peace and security to their communities and every other community in Akwa Ibom,” he said.

He commended the government and people of Akwa Ibom for their support to the police and other security agencies toward reducing crime to the barest minimum.

The INEC worker, Ukpong, said he was kept in the bush and fed once a day by his abductors.

He thanked God, the security agencies and the people for their prayers throughout the period of his incarceration.