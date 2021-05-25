RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue girl confined for 10 years, arrest 297 suspected criminals

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano State say they rescued a 10-year-old girl confined in a room for 10 years by her biological parents.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, announced this in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

Haruna also stated that 297 suspected criminals were also arrested in continuation of efforts at ridding the state of crimes and criminality.

He said that the arrests were made as a result of robust community policing engagements, intelligence-led and visibility policing, sustained synergy with sister security agencies and a massive campaign against Thuggery (Daba).

He said that the arrests were made between April 10 to May 23, before, during and after the festive Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He said that criminal hideouts and black spot were raided during the period under review.

The PPRO said those arrested include 187 suspected thugs, one suspected ATM fraudster and one suspected human trafficker.

Others are 80 suspected fraudsters and armed robbers as well as five suspected drug dealer, seven suspected livestock and phone thieves.

Also arrested were seven suspected notorious kidnapper and gun dealer, seven car thieves and cattle rustlers as well as two suspects being in possession of counterfeit U.S. dollars notes.

The spokesman also said that the command recovered dangerous weapons like a screwdriver, masking tape, plastic ruler and pistol with the empty shell of 9mm ammunition

Other items recovered were motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and illicit drugs such as cocaine, rubber solutions and suck and die.

Haruna said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

