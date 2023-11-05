Police rescue ex-INEC worker from kidnappers

The command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, who gave the confirmation, said the commissioner commended the gallantry of the officers involved in the operation.

She stated that three suspects were arrested during the operation while two vehicles were recovered in the process.

She said that the command’s Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad (ACKS), led by SP Chukwuma Ogini, had swung into action following a distress call on her abduction at Mathias Oje Avenue in Calabar Municipality.

Ugbo commended the bravery of Njangachang youths in the locality, who assisted in the apprehension of the suspects.

The suspects had arms, ammunition and charms during the operation.

She reiterated Commissioner Gyogon Grimah’s resolve to rid the state of crimes and criminalities.

“We still want to state that no Kidnapper or criminal will find the state a safe haven for crimes and criminalities again.