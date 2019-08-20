The Police Command in Jigawa said on Tuesday it had rescued a couple trapped inside a building that collapsed at Auno village in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

Mr Abdul Jinjiri, its spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Dutse that the victims – Musa Awaisu, 27, and Fatsuma Musa, 20, were evacuated and rushed to the hospital by the Police after their room collapsed on them on Monday, Aug. 19.

“We received a distress call from the village head of Auno, Kafin Hausa Local Government, that a mud room collapsed on one Musa Awaisu and his wife, Fatsuma Musa.

“Upon receipt of the information, our personnel rushed to the scene and successfully evacuated the victims. At the time of rescue, they were unconscious and were rushed to Kafin Hausa General Hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention,” Jinjiri said.