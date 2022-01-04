RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police, repentant bandits, vigilantes rescue 97 people from Zamfara forests

Many of the rescued people were kidnapped months ago.

Police in Zamfara have secured the freedom of 97 persons from captivity in Shinkafi and Tsafe forest of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba El-Kana, made the disclosure at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

El-Kana said the rescue was the outcome of the extensive pressure mounted on bandits as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp of a notorious bandit, known as Bello Turji that covered Shinkafi, Zurmi, and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on January 3, Police Tactical Operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis, received an intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush.

The police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilantes swung into action and rescued 68 victims from the forest.

The commissioner added that the victims were in captivity for over three months and they included 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children, and 25 women comprising of pregnant and nursing mothers.

The rescued victims were held from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau local government areas of Zamfara, and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.

El-Kana also disclosed that on the same Monday, January 3, Police Tactical operatives deployed in Tsafe axis, acted on intelligence report and stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA, and rescued 29 kidnapped victims unconditionally.

He said that the victims were in captivity for over 60 days and were captured from three villages.

The CP said the villages were Adarawa, Gana, and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA, adding that 25 female of both pregnant and nursing mothers as well as four male children were rescued.

The victims were said to have been abducted by a bandits' kingpin, Ado Aleru.

El-Kana said that all the rescued victims were currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and the police.

According to him, they will be debriefed, handed over to the state government before being reunited with their families.

