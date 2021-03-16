The Police Command in Anambra says it has uncovered a baby factory at Otolo, Nnewi following its investigation into an attempted child theft a week ago.

The Command's Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, said four pregnant girls were also rescued from the facility.

Mohammed said the Nnewi Area Command Headquarters, on March 11, reported that a four-year- old pupil of St Joseph's School, Otolo Nnewi was stolen while returning from school.

He said two male suspects on a motorcycle had grabbed the child and zoomed off with him, but were pursued and accosted by some commercial motorcyclists when the victim's siblings raised alarm.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Police revealed that the suspects who were beaten to stupor by an angry mob (one of whom was confirmed dead), were sent by another suspect.

He said the third suspect still at large, allegedly operates a baby factory and a brothel where she kept young girls, got them pregnant and later sell the children to waiting customers.

The police spokesman said that the pregnant girls aged between 18 and 21, were rescued from Cool Joint bar in Nnewi.

He said the Command was intensifying efforts to arrest the principal suspect who hails from Ohaozora, Ebonyi state, in order to bring her and other accomplices to Justice.