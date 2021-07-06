RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Osun

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A combined team of Police Tactical Unit, JTF, and other security outfits rescued the hostages.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday said that it had rescued four commuters reportedly kidnapped on Tafida Imesi-Ile and Ilare/Esa-Odo Roads on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The command's spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement in Osogbo said that a combined team of policemen and local security outfits carried out the rescue operation.

Opalola, however, said one of the local security operatives lost his life during gun duel with the kidnappers, while another sustained injury from gunshots.

The statement added that as soon as the Commissioner of Police in Osun , Mr Olawale Olokode, received a distress call that some people had been abducted, he drafted a combined team of Police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits to rescue the abducted commuters.

"The victims were rescued just about 3:05 pm today (Tuesday) on Erin-Ijesa, Ibokun road sequel to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

"No ransom was paid, however, we lost one of the local security operatives. One of the victims who was injured during the exchange of gun fire with the kidnappers is currently responding to treatment."

The statement stated that the Commissioner of Police appealed to the good citizens of the state to report any suspected person(s) with bullet wounds to the police.

He was quoted in the statement to have also assured members of the public of their safety saying that security measures had been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

