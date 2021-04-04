The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued three women kidnapped by bandits in November 2020.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Saturday, April 3, 2021 that the women were kidnapped when armed bandits attacked a village in a neighbouring state.

Their captors had since then moved them around to evade capture, before they eventually crossed into Chikun local government area of the state.

A tip-off to the Police on Thursday, April 1 about the sighting of the women led to the deployment of officers who engaged the bandits, forcing them to abandon their captives in Rijiya Uku general area.

The freed hostages were identified as Ladi Nuhu, Laraba Yusuf, and Justina Ayuba.

The Police Command also rescued 12 other hostages who were similarly abducted following an attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

The captors fled when officers on a routine patrol found 12 hostages in Buruku forest, also in Chikun.

The rescued hostages were identified as Bashar Buhari, Surajo Attahiru, Hassan Adamu, Falalu Yusuf, Sunusi Aminu, Shamsiya Sunusi, Adamu Sani, Suleiman Bahajetu, Salabi Mohammed, two unidentified men, and an unidentified toddler.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the Kaduna Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Umar Musa Muri, for a job well done.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.

Official government records alone show over 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.