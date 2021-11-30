RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, recover 3 AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Officers have recorded tremendous achievements in the ongoing operations across the state.

The Zamfara Police Command says it rescued kidnapped victims and recovered three AK-47 rifles and ammunition.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, announced this on Tuesday while presenting suspects for various criminal activities in the state.

Elkanah further said that the command also arrested some members of the outlawed Yansakai group for alleged murder of Fulani herders and other suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, among other criminal offences.

Elkanah said at the news conference that the command recorded tremendous achievements in the ongoing police operations across the state.

"You will recall that last week, our operatives during search and rescue operation along Shinkafi axis succeeded in unconditional rescue of 13 kidnapped victims, including students of Government Day Secondary School, Birnin Yero and Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

"On November 26, same operatives stormed the enclaves of the abductors where exchange of gun battle ensued and many of them escaped with possible gunshot injury.

"On search of abandoned enclave, three AK-47 rifles with magazines containing 50 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene," he said.

"On November 27, police operatives in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, responded to a distress call regarding the report of abduction in Low-cost area by unidentified hoodlums.

"The Divisional Police officer in Talata Mafara who led the operatives to the scene, repelled the abductors and rescued the above named victims already abducted by the hoodlums.

"The victims were taken to Police Clinic Gusau for medical attention, while the police debriefed them before re-uniting them with their families.

"During the attack, the following items were snatched away by the suspects; two Techno and one infinix handsets valued at N135,000.

"The police and other security agencies in collaboration with state government are working assiduously to ensure peace and safety in the state," he added.

The police commissioner said that he command would not tolerate any act that constitute break down of law and order in the state.

"Therefore, blockage of any highway by any community, or groups of persons and embarking on illegal protest in whatever means will not be tolerated and the perpetrators, if arrested, will be investigated to know their partners in crime and will be charged to court for prosecution."

