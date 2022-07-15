RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 28 fishers from sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom have rescued 28 fishers kidnapped by a five-man gang in Akwa Kpa, Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, made this known while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Friday.

Durosinmi said that the fishers were rescued through intelligence.

According to him, as soon as he got the report, he drafted the marine officers who were able to rescue the victims at the creeks where the gang held them hostage for over eight hours.

He said the pirates always posed as fishermen to carry out their nefarious activities on unsuspecting fishermen.

“The 28 men and women you see here are the people rescued by police marine officers.

“The victims at about 18:00hrs on (Thursday were attacked at sea by a five-man gang pirates. They seized the boat of the victims and put them where they will not come out.

“These men of the underworld will pretend to be fishermen and we’ve actually caught five of them before and they are in detention; the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“The gang pretending to be fishermen bumped into the victims and asked them to get into the boat,” he said.

The police commissioner said that fortunately, one of the victims had the phone number of the local government chairman who later alerted me.

”The usual practice is that the man and women go out on Thursday and come back on a Sunday.

“They were there all through the night searching where the victims are and by 10:00hrs, my officers found them around a creek with their boat.

”As I speak, the detachment of the marine officers are still trailing the suspects,” he said.

Durosinmi further said that the command would take the victims to the police clinic for proper medical attention and thereafter, reunite them with their families.

He gave assurance that the command would continue to ensure that the state”s land and water remained safe for the people.

“I have taken care of the victims, I will take them to police clinic and they will be released to members of their family soon.

“I want to assure the public that I will do all within my powers to ensure that Akwa Ibom is safe in both land and at sea,'” the CP said.

One of the victims, Mrs Victoria Pius, said that the pirates collected about one million naira from her, which was part of a loan she collected and to pay back with interest.

“They shot in the air several times, beat us mercilessly before collecting our things,” she added.

