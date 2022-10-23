Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The command’s spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu while presenting the rescued victims to the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Tsafe in Gusau on Saturday, said the victims were rescued unconditionally.

Shehu said the victims were taken to bandits’ camps at Gandu/Baggage and Sunke forests in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas respectively.

“The rescue was sequel to the report received by the command that a group of bandits invaded the villages and abducted unspecified number of people and took them to Gando/Bagega/ Sunke forests.

“Receiving the report, police deployed additional Tactical operatives to reinforce DPOs Anka/Bukkuyum and vigilante in their rescue operation to rescue the abductees.

“A well coordinated search and rescue operation was carried out with the full support and partnership of the two council sole administrators of Anka and Bukkuyum.

“The outcome of the rescue operation was the unconditional rescue of the 27 kidnap victims.

“Now 17 out of the 27 were presently brought to the police command headquarters while the remaining 10 are in the hospital receiving medical attention, following the trauma they passed through while in captivity.

“All the victims have been debriefed by police detectives,” he explained.

Receiving the rescued victims, Tsafe commended the commissioner of police and other security agencies for their efforts in the fight against banditry and other security challenges in the state.

Tsafe said the effort was part of the commitments of the Gov. Bello Matawalle’s administration in the fight against banditry.