RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara has rescued 27 persons kidnapped from Kawa, Gwashi, Tungar Rogo and Anka towns in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state.

Nigeria-Police-Force (ForefrontMagazine)
Nigeria-Police-Force (ForefrontMagazine)

Read Also

The command’s spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu while presenting the rescued victims to the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Tsafe in Gusau on Saturday, said the victims were rescued unconditionally.

Shehu said the victims were taken to bandits’ camps at Gandu/Baggage and Sunke forests in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas respectively.

The rescue was sequel to the report received by the command that a group of bandits invaded the villages and abducted unspecified number of people and took them to Gando/Bagega/ Sunke forests.

“Receiving the report, police deployed additional Tactical operatives to reinforce DPOs Anka/Bukkuyum and vigilante in their rescue operation to rescue the abductees.

“A well coordinated search and rescue operation was carried out with the full support and partnership of the two council sole administrators of Anka and Bukkuyum.

“The outcome of the rescue operation was the unconditional rescue of the 27 kidnap victims.

“Now 17 out of the 27 were presently brought to the police command headquarters while the remaining 10 are in the hospital receiving medical attention, following the trauma they passed through while in captivity.

“All the victims have been debriefed by police detectives,” he explained.

Receiving the rescued victims, Tsafe commended the commissioner of police and other security agencies for their efforts in the fight against banditry and other security challenges in the state.

Tsafe said the effort was part of the commitments of the Gov. Bello Matawalle’s administration in the fight against banditry.

He congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and assured government’s readiness to continue supporting security agencies in the state to achieve sustainable peace and stability.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Labour Party, PDP, tear Tinubu's manifesto apart

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Thousands of Bishops, Imams endorse Peter Obi for president

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

Our Infrastructure projects will drive economic growth — Makinde

2023: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office in Kano

2023: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office in Kano

Why UAE jailed Nigerian woman for posting Nigerian travellers' ordeal on Twitter

Why UAE jailed Nigerian woman for posting Nigerian travellers' ordeal on Twitter

Keep off Blue-Line rail to avoid electrocution- Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Keep off Blue-Line rail to avoid electrocution- Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Buhari departs Nigeria Sunday for First World Bio Summit in South Korea

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Kwankwaso commissions Institute in Kano to commemorate his 66th birthday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Senate President, David Mark

David Mark's son dies in London hospital

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack