ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Nasarawa State have rescued two pupils out of the six pupils abducted from Local Education Authority Primary School, Alwaza in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa Stat.e. [odogwublog]
Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa Stat.e. [odogwublog]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the rescue of two of the victims in a statement he issued on Saturday in Lafia.

He stated that efforts were ongoing by police search teams, in collaboration with other security agencies to rescue the four other pupils unhurt.

He expressed gratitude to the public for the support given in the rescue operation so far and assured that the assailants would be brought to book.

DSP Nansel appealed to members of the public to assist with information that could expedite the rescue of the four pupils still in captivity.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa State

Police rescue 2 of 6 primary school pupils abducted in Nasarawa State

Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander, 2 others in Ebonyi

Gunmen kill Ebubeagu commander, 2 others in Ebonyi

Akeredolu declares Tuesday work-free day for Ondo voters to collect PVCs

Akeredolu declares Tuesday work-free day for Ondo voters to collect PVCs

Obi meets traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna, vows to stop corruption

Obi meets traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna, vows to stop corruption

NDLEA destroys 317 tons of cannabis in Edo forest, arrests 4

NDLEA destroys 317 tons of cannabis in Edo forest, arrests 4

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs