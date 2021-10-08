Police rescue 187 abductees from bandits in Zamfara

“Today 7th October, 2021, police tactical operatives, in a joint operation at Tsibiri forest in Maradun local government area of the state, succeeded in the unconditional rescue of 187 victims abducted in Rini, Gora, Sabon Birni and Shinkafi communities in Bakura Maradun and Shinkafi LGAs respectively.

“The abducted victims, who had spent many weeks in captivity, were unconditionally rescued following an extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours”, Shehu said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, while handing over the rescued victims to Gov. Bello Matawalle, said the new security measures in the state have been yielding tremendous results, as it has led to the successful rescue of hundreds of abducted victims.

Similarly, several bandits and their collaborators have been arrested, some have been charged to court, while others are undergoing discreet investigation, Shehu said.

Meanwhile, Elkanah has assured that the police and other security agencies would continue to put in their best to ensure the return of lasting peace and security in the state.

He sympathised with the victims for the sufferings they passed through while in captivity, and promised that the police will redouble their commitments to protect lives and properties of the citizens of Zamfara State.

Responding, while taking over the rescued victims, Matawalle thanked the police and other security agencies for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, the governor assured of the state government’s continuous support and encouragement to security agencies in the state, to enable them perform their duties effectively.