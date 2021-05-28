Police rescue 14 kidnap victims in Niger.

She said the joint operation was carried out in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and local hunters in the FCT.

Yusuf said the operation led by the FCT Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, combed the forest, engaged in a fierce gun duel with the suspected kidnappers, dislodged them and arrested two kidnap suspects.

She said other suspects escaped with bullet wounds, adding that exhibits recovered from the kidnappers’ den were two AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils.

Yusuf said the victims who appeared frail after several days in captivity were currently receiving medical attention at the Police Medical Facility.

She said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, pledged commitment of the command to ensure protection of lives and property within the FCT.