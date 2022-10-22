RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Zamfara rescued 10 female kidnap victims and a one-year old baby on Friday after they had spent five days in captivity.

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara. [Information Nigeria]
Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara. [Information Nigeria]

Read Also

“On Monday, Oct. 17, a group of bandits invaded Manye village in Anka Local Government Area of the state and abducted 10 women and a one-year-old child to Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf deployed reinforcement of police tactical operatives to Anka Divisional Police Office and local vigilantes for the rescue operation.

“The rescue mission was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders, particularly the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area,’’ Shehu stated.

He added that the rescued victims were taken to a hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police and handed over to their family members.

Shehu stated also that Mr Yusuf commended the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area for his full support and partnership during the operation and congratulated the victims for regaining freedom.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Buhari commiserates with ex-senate president, David Mark over son’s death

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Manifesto: Tinubu pledges to increase revenue allocation to states

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

Stop pushing your parental responsibility to school teachers – Proprietress

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

2 more Chibok girls rescued in Borno Army

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet