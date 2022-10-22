Police rescue 10 women, 1 year-old-baby from kidnappers in Zamfara

“On Monday, Oct. 17, a group of bandits invaded Manye village in Anka Local Government Area of the state and abducted 10 women and a one-year-old child to Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf deployed reinforcement of police tactical operatives to Anka Divisional Police Office and local vigilantes for the rescue operation.

“The rescue mission was successfully accomplished with the full support of stakeholders, particularly the Sole Administrator of Anka Local Government Area,’’ Shehu stated.

He added that the rescued victims were taken to a hospital for medical checks, debriefed by the police and handed over to their family members.