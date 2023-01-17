Police reportedly besiege Emefiele’s Abuja home

According to The Punch, the armed police officers, numbering over 10, reportedly besiege the Abuja home of the embattled CBN governor.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the siege was in furtherance to Emefiele’s expected appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, over a $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

“The governor is expected to be in court tomorrow over the $53 million judgment debt in relation to the Paris Club refund which he’s yet to clarify.

“The police officers are not there to arrest, but they’re there to ensure that he doesn’t run away again as he did weeks ago,” the source said.

However, the Force Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have reportedly denied knowledge of the siege.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi told The Punch that he has “no knowledge of such event”

He, therefore advised that the FCT Command should be contacted.