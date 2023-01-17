ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police reportedly besiege Emefiele’s Abuja home

Bayo Wahab

The Force Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have reportedly denied knowledge of the siege.

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to The Punch, the armed police officers, numbering over 10, reportedly besiege the Abuja home of the embattled CBN governor.

A source who spoke to the newspaper said the siege was in furtherance to Emefiele’s expected appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, over a $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

The governor is expected to be in court tomorrow over the $53 million judgment debt in relation to the Paris Club refund which he’s yet to clarify.

“The police officers are not there to arrest, but they’re there to ensure that he doesn’t run away again as he did weeks ago,” the source said.

However, the Force Headquarters and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have reportedly denied knowledge of the siege.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi told The Punch that he has “no knowledge of such event”

He, therefore advised that the FCT Command should be contacted.

The FCT PPRO, Josephine Adeh also denied knowledge of the siege saying she does not “know anything about policemen surrounding the CBN governor’s home. You could contact the Force Headquarters.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police reportedly besiege Emefiele’s Abuja home

Police reportedly besiege Emefiele’s Abuja home

Tinubu says he’ll sweep corruption and insecurity away if elected

Tinubu says he’ll sweep corruption and insecurity away if elected

Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote in 2023 elections — INEC Chairman

Why Nigerians in diaspora can’t vote in 2023 elections — INEC Chairman

INEC boss says Nigeria has over 16 million more voters than the rest of West Africa

INEC boss says Nigeria has over 16 million more voters than the rest of West Africa

APC Presidential Rally: Nollywwod actors drum support for Tinubu/Shetima

APC Presidential Rally: Nollywwod actors drum support for Tinubu/Shetima

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Fani-Kayode speaks on corruption allegations against Atiku

Fani-Kayode speaks on corruption allegations against Atiku

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

How desperate Nigerian politicians rig elections [Pulse Explainer]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector