The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bala Elkana who disclosed this in a statement, said Odumosu gave the order when he visited various checkpoints in the state.

He said the visit, which was in company of other senior police officers, was to monitor the compliance with government’s curfew order.

“The monitoring team noticed that some essential service workers were trapped in the gridlock which built up due to thorough checks.

“It took lots of efforts for the CP and his team to create access routes for those on essential duties to pass through.

“The observation informed the decision to relocate the enforcement checkpoints to more specious and conducive locations,” Elkana said.

“The CP said the new locations have u-turn points for drivers to easily turn vehicles not on essential duties, thereby paving way for essential service workers to move,’’ he added.

The PPRO explained that such essential service workers include those of hospitals and all related medical establishments and organisations in healthcare-related manufacturing and distribution.

“Commercial establishments such as those in food processing, distribution and retail, petroleum distribution and retail entities, power generation, transmission and distribution companies and private security companies are also among those exempted from the curfew.

“And because these establishments are exempted, access will not be restricted.

“Workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they are unable to work from home are also exempted,” he said.

Elkana said further that Odumosu expressed satisfaction with the high level of compliance with the curfew order by residents.

“He thanked Lagosians for their cooperation and understanding in this trial moment.

“The Commissioner of Police urged residents to continue to support the Police Command and other law enforcement agencies in the state in the battle against COVID-19.

“He assured that security has been tightened around the boundary communities to prevent non-essential inter-states movement.

“Therefore, for complaints and inquiries, residents should call the following numbers: 09010512352, 09010512353, 09010512355, 09010512356 and 09010512358.’’