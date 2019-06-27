The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Nigerian Police Force on its proactive measures put in place in tackling crimes in the country.

Mr Bamidele Akpan, National President of the association made this commendation at a news conference on the release of the association’s Vice-President Chidi Ilogede on Thursday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ilogede was arrested in Enugu on Monday night, June 24, following the issuance of an ultimatum to the Nigeria Police for the release of six students of Madonna University who had been incarcerated in the last six months.

The students — Anthony Ezeimo, Benedict Amaechi, Owhonda Karaka, Chijioke Nnamani, Jonathan Abuno and Blackson Nwokeoma — were alleged of cyber criminality on campus.

Akpan said that the arrest of the vice-president generated instant social media mobilisation for possible showdown with the institution.

He, however, said that the quick intervention of the Inspector -General of Police Abubakar Adamu led to the release of the association’s vice-president which had given room to an amicable resolution of the matter.

“Security breach, you would agree are largely caused by misinformation. The altercation between NANS and Madonna University was due to lack of verifiable information and poor communication.

“Nevertheless, both parties have resolved as all contentious issues have been mutually settled with the unconditional release of the NANS vice-president and possible termination of the case instituted at the Federal High Court, Awka against the remanded Madonna students.

“We thank the university’s management for the understanding and willingness to resolve the issues amicably.

“The prompt response and intervention of the IGP on this very issue has once again reaffirm our believe in an efficient police architecture that is responsive, professional and diligent in discharging effective policing anchored on public driven service and institutional engagement,’’ he said.

Akpan, therefore, called for the setting up of the arms disarmament commission to be able to mop up illegal arms in wrong hands and stem the rising tide of arms proliferation.

He noted that the commission could be placed under the command of the Nigeria Police Force since the security situation in Nigeria was becoming worrisome and changing in nature.

“Only a well equipped and motivated police force can reverse the trend, hence there should be proper funding of the force to be motivated in tackling crimes,’’ he said.

Ilogede said that NANS got involved in the issues because the association got hold of the charge sheet against the students where there were no tangible allegations of cyber crimes against them.

He, however, admonished Nigerian students to stay away crimes and criminality that could disrupt their academic pursuits.

Also, Mr Jude Imagwe, former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Youths and Students Matters, urged Nigerian youths to change the negative narrative that had been tied to the present generation.

He also appealed to the youth to steer clear of all forms of social vices.