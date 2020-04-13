Hussaini Guyuk spoke to newsmen after his release in Yola said he was detained by the police for demanding the bail of his client.

Guyuk accused the state commissioner of police of complicity, saying: “This is high handedness, shameful and inhumane.”

He said he was still in shock over what happen to him, adding that he would address the issue in the court.

According to him, I got into trouble just because I went to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last Friday to secure the bail of my client.

“I got to the state CID on the instruction of my client, Mr Philip Buji, and requested for his bail.

“And before the closed of an eye, the officer on duty ordered my arrest and detained me since Friday,” Guyuk said.

On the offence committed by his client, he said his client was arrested from Kojoli ward in Jada Local Government area of Adamawa.

“He was arrested for allegedly proclaiming himself as factional ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Guyuk said.

Similarly, Dr Umar Ardo, a former PDP governorship aspirant in 2019 general election, expressed dismay over the detention of the two men.

Ardo said he wrote a complaint letter to the Inspector General of Police over the alleged detention of the two men in the state.

He complained that the alleged abuse of powers by the state police command was a threat to nation’s democracy.

“My Personal Assistant, Abdussalam Adamu, who took food to them was equally detained by the police,” Ardo said.

When contacted, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesperson of the command said, “we understand that one Dr Ardo has petitioned the I-G on the matter.

“And in any case, the CP would probably react to the issue tomorrow, being Tuesday, hopefully,” he said.