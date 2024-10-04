ADVERTISEMENT
Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

News Agency Of Nigeria

CP Ishola assures Lagosians that the Lagos State Police Command under his watch will continue to prioritise their safety and security at all times.

Police release 9 protesters detained during #FearlessInOctober demonstrations
Police release 9 protesters detained during #FearlessInOctober demonstrations

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police operatives arrested the suspects at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, in the Ojota area of the state, and detained them for alleged breach of public peace.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olarenwaju Ishola, ordered the release of the suspects after having a discussion with one of the organisers of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, in his office.

“In the spirit of camaraderie and bolstering trust between the police and civil society organisations, CP Ishola has directed that the persons arrested on Oct. 2 for causing a breach of public peace under the guise of protesting, be granted bail with immediate effect.

“The CP gave the directive today during the visit of Comrade Omoyele Sowore to his office at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“The arrested persons have since been handed over to Comrade Sowore,” the police spokesperson said.

According to him, CP Ishola assures Lagosians that the Lagos State Police Command under his watch will continue to prioritise their safety and security at all times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

