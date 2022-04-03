RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Nigerian Police intercepted a busload of illicit drugs at the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

RRS officers
RRS officers

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the RRS intercepted the bus and arrested Ojukwu Omamogho, 36, Hope Jumbo, 40 and Oluwole Omojuyitan, 40.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs belonged to one Alhaji, better known as General in Mushin.

“The drugs which belonged to General, were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus with the registration number AGL 205 YD.

“A member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about N10 million at Alaba Rago around 2200hrs on Saturday for shipment to Mushin.

“Luck however, ran out on them when RRS officials on patrol stopped the bus on a routine check at about 0400hrs on Sunday.”

Hundeyin said that the operatives rejected N500,000 bribe from Omojuyitan, a member of the syndicate.

“Omojuyitan, who had initially escaped the scene on bike was arrested by the operatives after he came back with N500,000.00 to bribe the officers to release the drugs and suspects.

The Spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commended the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and the team for the feat.

The commissioner directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.

