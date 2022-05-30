RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police refutes alleged killing of 20 in C/River community

Mr Aminu Alhassan, Commissioner of Police in Cross River, has refuted the reported killing of 20 persons in Boki Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that there was not even a single attack in the local government area.

The commissioner noted that the report was not only fake but a “figment of the writer’s imagination’’ and urged journalists to always crosscheck facts before publication.

“There was no militancy attack in Boki Local Government Area not to even talk of killing 20 persons as alleged by the report.

“There was an attack and deaths, but it was in neighbouring Cameroon and not on Nigerian territory.

“For the sake of emphasis, there was no attack in Boki Local Government Area or in any part of Cross River,’’ he stressed.

The report had stated that militants of a separatist group, Ambazonia, attacked Boki Local Government Area on Sunday, whereas the fracas took place in South West Cameroon.

The report claimed that at least 20 persons were killed in Boki, Cross River, during the attack.

